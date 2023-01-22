Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $62.68. 456,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,504. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.25.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

In other news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 1,830 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at $576,549.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Encompass Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Encompass Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 67.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens cut their price target on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

