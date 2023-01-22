Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Short Interest Up 22.3% in December

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enstar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ESGR traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.19. The stock had a trading volume of 52,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.61. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $169.04 and a 1-year high of $286.89.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($8.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Enstar Group by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 29,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Enstar Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

