Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Short Interest Update

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGLX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of EGLX traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 659,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

Enthusiast Gaming ( NASDAQ:EGLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLX. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 3.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 528,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 524,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 35,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 22.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 92,585 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 431,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 15.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

