ERC20 Price Down 6.6% This Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.20 million and $168.21 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00049209 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00030097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017782 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004387 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00226402 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000107 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000385 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000769 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00901647 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $128.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

