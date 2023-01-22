Ergo Price Reaches $1.73 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Ergo has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $112.19 million and $840,935.80 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00007584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22,750.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00388557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015195 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.30 or 0.00788099 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00100660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.00576255 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00196311 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,027,049 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

