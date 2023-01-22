Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Acquires 102 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.5 %

Chubb stock opened at $220.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $230.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.