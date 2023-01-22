Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $722.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $779.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $732.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $688.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $851.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,212 shares of company stock worth $14,070,511. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

