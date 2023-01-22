Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 806,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,823 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 71,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VEU stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

