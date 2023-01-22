Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 4,843 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $53.94.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

