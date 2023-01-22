Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 0.7% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 134,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 71,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW opened at $32.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.