Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $187.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.60 and its 200 day moving average is $188.83. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

