Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $166.94 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $181.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.74.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

