EULAV Asset Management Acquires New Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

EULAV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 972,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,117,000 after purchasing an additional 113,992 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,703,000 after purchasing an additional 111,824 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,300,000 after purchasing an additional 90,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at about $8,463,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Penumbra from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $202.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.55.

Penumbra Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of PEN stock opened at $248.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.85 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $248.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214 shares in the company, valued at $47,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,862.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,124 shares of company stock valued at $634,886. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.