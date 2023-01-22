EULAV Asset Management Cuts Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.20% of AptarGroup worth $12,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola purchased 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.83.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $113.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.40.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also

