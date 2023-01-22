EULAV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,018 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Target were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $162.21 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.64. The company has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.