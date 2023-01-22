EULAV Asset Management Has $7.42 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $103.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.30 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.99.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.68.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

