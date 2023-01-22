EULAV Asset Management Makes New $750,000 Investment in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.7% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,099,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,681,000 after buying an additional 556,083 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 379.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after purchasing an additional 324,079 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 691.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 93,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 81,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 487,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,321,000 after purchasing an additional 79,315 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $87,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,469 shares in the company, valued at $254,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $112.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

