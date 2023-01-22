EULAV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cooper Companies by 7.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,580 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc increased its position in Cooper Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 95,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cooper Companies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on COO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.10.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $343.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $430.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Articles

