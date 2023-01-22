EULAV Asset Management Sells 10,000 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 275,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $68.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $84.31.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $523.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

