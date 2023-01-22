Everipedia Self Reported Market Cap Tops $81.95 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Everipedia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $81.95 million and $12.47 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.07 or 0.00415302 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,673.24 or 0.29261719 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.00 or 0.00642150 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the future of knowledge. The IQ token powers IQ.wiki, the world's largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. The IQ token is both a governance and DeFi token with IQ stakers governing the platform and earning rewards. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by BrainDAO's treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, blue chip NFTs, and other digital assets.The IQ token is integral to IQ.wiki. IQ token holders who stake their tokens with the HiIQ staking system, vote on governance decisions involving both the platform and the IQ token itself. IQ token stakers also earn IQ token rewards from staking their tokens with HiIQ and for contributing to the IQ.wiki platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars.

