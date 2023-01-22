Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Update

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 360,400 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 315,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 163.8 days.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Evonik Industries stock remained flat at $21.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVKIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Evonik Industries from €21.00 ($22.83) to €19.00 ($20.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evonik Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Evonik Industries from €25.00 ($27.17) to €24.00 ($26.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €35.00 ($38.04) to €28.00 ($30.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €19.00 ($20.65) to €16.50 ($17.93) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.