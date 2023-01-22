Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.09. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31.

Insider Activity

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $523.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $50,684,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,517,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,742,000 after acquiring an additional 709,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 36.7% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,671,000 after acquiring an additional 501,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.