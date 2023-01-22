Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Exponent comprises 1.3% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.65% of Exponent worth $29,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Exponent by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in Exponent by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Exponent by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Stock Up 2.1 %

EXPO opened at $101.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.47. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $115.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $55,320.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,155.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.