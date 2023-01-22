Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.33.

EXR stock opened at $150.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.4% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 119.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

