Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Buys 43,360 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 905,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,360 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.16% of FOX worth $27,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in FOX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in FOX by 9.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXA. Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

FOX Trading Up 0.8 %

FOX stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.