Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $41.64 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 44,900 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $41,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.12.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $204.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $240.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

