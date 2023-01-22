Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $47,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,758,000 after purchasing an additional 72,049 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $202.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.43.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.93.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

