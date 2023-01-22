FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of FAT Brands stock remained flat at $6.16 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 233. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is currently -11.79%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAT Brands stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

