Financial Comparison: BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) versus ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BrainsWay and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -36.57% -20.09% -15.02% ClearPoint Neuro -82.40% -36.56% -26.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BrainsWay and ClearPoint Neuro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 0 4 0 3.00 ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

BrainsWay currently has a consensus target price of $9.19, indicating a potential upside of 350.37%. ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.30%. Given BrainsWay’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than ClearPoint Neuro.

This table compares BrainsWay and ClearPoint Neuro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $29.66 million 1.14 -$6.46 million ($0.32) -6.38 ClearPoint Neuro $16.30 million 15.03 -$14.41 million ($0.69) -14.46

BrainsWay has higher revenue and earnings than ClearPoint Neuro. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrainsWay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.9% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BrainsWay beats ClearPoint Neuro on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain. The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About ClearPoint Neuro

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system. The company was founded by Paul A. Bottomley on March 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

