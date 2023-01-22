Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in December

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,829,600 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 10,393,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,810.7 days.
FNNNF remained flat at $0.47 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. Finnair Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77.
