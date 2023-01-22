Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in December

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,829,600 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 10,393,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,810.7 days.

Finnair Oyj Price Performance

FNNNF remained flat at $0.47 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. Finnair Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77.

About Finnair Oyj

See Also

Finnair Oyj engages in the provision of airport transport and supporting services. It offers flight connections to people travelling between Asian megacities and Europe. The company was founded on November 1, 1923 and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

