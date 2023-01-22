Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finnovate Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Finnovate Acquisition by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Finnovate Acquisition by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Finnovate Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FNVT remained flat at $10.33 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,515. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. Finnovate Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

