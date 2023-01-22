First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Short Interest Up 21.8% in December

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First American Financial by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First American Financial stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $60.63. 557,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,156. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average is $52.90. First American Financial has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. First American Financial had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAF. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

