First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Short Interest Update

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,214. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,214. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justin P. Christian bought 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $249,724.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,475 shares of company stock worth $508,644 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth $46,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 61.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $137,000. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

First Internet Bancorp stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. 54,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,232. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $231.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.51.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.72%. Equities analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on INBK. StockNews.com cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

