First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 298,857 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,591,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,857 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $145,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $71.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $77.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average of $63.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

