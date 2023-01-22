Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $61.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Five9 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.27.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average of $78.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 0.61. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $138.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.50 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9 will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $188,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $188,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,114. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 845.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

