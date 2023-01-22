Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 668.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 541,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,934 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 13.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 317,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

FRSH has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Freshworks in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

FRSH stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $23.72.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 53.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $128.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $499,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,389.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $499,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $93,368.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,606.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,010,901 shares of company stock worth $14,604,578 and sold 110,166 shares worth $1,555,696. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

