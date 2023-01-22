FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FS Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

FSBW traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 65,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,461. The stock has a market cap of $261.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $77,692.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 10.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 27.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 54,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.