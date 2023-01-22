FUNToken (FUN) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $80.96 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. FUNToken has a total market cap of $80.96 million and $6.17 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One FUNToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $96.44 or 0.00420851 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,769.60 or 0.29540633 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.12 or 0.00637627 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.