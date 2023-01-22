Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target Increased to C$1.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GAU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Galiano Gold from $0.75 to $0.90 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Galiano Gold from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Galiano Gold Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of GAU stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $128.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galiano Gold stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Galiano Gold Inc. ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) by 138.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,834 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Galiano Gold were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

