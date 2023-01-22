Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.50. The company has a market capitalization of $278.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock valued at $118,007,120 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.