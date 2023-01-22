GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 205.0 days.

GDIFF stock remained flat at $34.53 during midday trading on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $45.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDIFF shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

