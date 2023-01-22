GeniuX (IUX) Price Hits $0.0398 on Top Exchanges

GeniuX (IUX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. GeniuX has a market cap of $118.40 million and $226,992.91 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GeniuX has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One GeniuX token can now be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.00 or 0.00418176 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,668.29 or 0.29352903 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00645665 BTC.

GeniuX Profile

GeniuX’s launch date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeniuX is genius-assets.com.

Buying and Selling GeniuX

According to CryptoCompare, “What is GeniuX (IUX)? The ecosystem is underpinned by GeniuX, a utility token based on the Polygon standard. It will be used to support the tokenization of real-world assets, with a wide range of sectors covered including real estate, transportation, sports, and arts. Founded in 2018, the project is owned by the company Genius Assets. It was founded by Claudiu Buda. Genius Assets was first launched in 2021 and had its Token Generation Event on June 18th, 2022 Digital assets marketplace Genius Assets is a project allowing decentralized investments in non-crypto assets through tokenization.The IUX economic model has a total supply of 1,000,000,000.00 IUX. IUX’s native token was first made available for purchase through a private sale of 2% and a pre-sale of 5%. Of the remaining, for public sale there is available 24%, for Advisors and strategic partners 5%, incentives and airdrops 3%, and a total of 15% for the Burn Program. Allocated to Founders and Core Team there is 6%, for community rewards and development is 40%. Also, for sustainable Marketing 5%, for liquidity and exchange listing we allocated 5%, and for Staking and Growth 30%.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeniuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeniuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

