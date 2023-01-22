Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 911,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Genpact Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE G traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 627,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,746. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $244,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $244,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $2,029,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,928 shares of company stock worth $14,455,797 over the last ninety days. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 5,870.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,504 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Genpact by 92.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,839,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 207.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,233,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,237,000 after acquiring an additional 831,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,874,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,834,000 after purchasing an additional 710,454 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

