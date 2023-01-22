Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in December

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,706,500 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 2,171,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Gentera stock remained flat at $0.97 during midday trading on Friday. Gentera has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.
