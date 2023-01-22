Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in December

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,706,500 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 2,171,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Gentera Price Performance

Gentera stock remained flat at $0.97 during midday trading on Friday. Gentera has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.

Gentera Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

