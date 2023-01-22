Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Given New SEK 250 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from SEK 274 to SEK 250 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GNGBY has been the topic of several other research reports. DNB Markets cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Getinge AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $273.75.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Up 2.5 %

Getinge AB (publ) stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Getinge AB has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.22.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $658.92 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.