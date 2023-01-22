Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.
GBNXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
Gibson Energy Stock Up 0.7 %
Gibson Energy stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.10. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $21.71.
Gibson Energy Company Profile
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gibson Energy (GBNXF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.