Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

GBNXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Gibson Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Gibson Energy stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.10. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $21.71.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 1.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

