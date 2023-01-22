Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,800 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 247,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Glencore Stock Up 1.7 %

GLNCY stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.31. 561,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,099. Glencore has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLNCY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Glencore from GBX 720 ($8.79) to GBX 710 ($8.66) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.83) to GBX 575 ($7.02) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 750 ($9.15) to GBX 700 ($8.54) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.30) to GBX 625 ($7.63) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

