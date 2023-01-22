Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.40.

NYSE GFI opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 11.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 51,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

