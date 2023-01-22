Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.40.
Gold Fields Stock Performance
NYSE GFI opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
