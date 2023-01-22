Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Good Works II Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ GWII remained flat at $10.03 on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934. Good Works II Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.

Get Good Works II Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Works II Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Good Works II Acquisition by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Good Works II Acquisition by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 319,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Good Works II Acquisition by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Good Works II Acquisition by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 788,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 33,628 shares in the last quarter.

About Good Works II Acquisition

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Works II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Works II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.