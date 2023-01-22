Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Gran Tierra Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 26,105 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 53,974 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth about $7,986,000. Institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.97. 1,828,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,493. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $357.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

